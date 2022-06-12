Submit a Tip
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night around 8:45, deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the Sinclair Street area. When they arrived, it was determined that an altercation between Michael Jermaine Jefferson, 43, and his father-in-law had become violent.

Jefferson is said to have shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Jefferson was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

