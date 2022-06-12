Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, retired Gen. John Allen testifies on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, retired Gen. John Allen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to examine the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the prestigious Brookings Institution placed Alllen, its president, Allen, on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into his foreign lobbying.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The president of the Brookings Institution resigned Sunday amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar.

Retired Gen. John Allen wrote in a letter to the think tank that he was leaving with a “heavy heart” but did not offer a direct explanation.

“I know it is best for all concerned in this moment,” Allen’s letter said.

A retired four-star Marine general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Allen’s announcement came less than a week after the Associated Press was first to report on new court filings that showed the FBI had seized Allen’s electronic data as part of the lobbying probe.

Allen has not been charged with any crimes and, through a spokesman, has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.
Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022
4-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 501, crews say
4-vehicle crash closes lanes on Highway 501, crews say
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump