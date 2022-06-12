1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of Ruby Road, just north of Hartsville.

He added that a 2007 Toyota four-door was heading north on Ruby Road at around 9:30 a.m. when it ran off the roadway left before overturning several times.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

Jones said the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

