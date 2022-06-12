Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 707

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck also involved a gas pump at 9600 Highway 707, which is near the intersection of Holmestown Road and Timberlake Drive.

Crews were called to the accident at around 7:30 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

