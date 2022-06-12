1 hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 707

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck also involved a gas pump at 9600 Highway 707, which is near the intersection of Holmestown Road and Timberlake Drive.

Crews were called to the accident at around 7:30 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.