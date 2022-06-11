Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the...
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the event after the heat led to dozens of calls for medical help and sent several people to the hospital. (KOVR, UC DAVIS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 60 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts for Saturday.

People from California all the way to Louisiana will be affected by heat alerts that include excessive heat watches, excessive heat warnings, and heat advisories.

The Weather Prediction Center said temperatures will be above normal and daytime temperatures could reach triple digits.

The central valley of California and the Southwest will be “dangerously” hot and “feel like” temperatures in the central and southern Plains could approach 113 degrees, especially in south Texas.

A pair of cold fronts will arrive Sunday and Monday in northern and central California, bringing some relief.

But the heat will shift into the central and eastern states, bringing above-normal temperatures to the Plains and Midwest early next week.

UC Davis canceled a commencement Friday after the heat led to dozens of calls for medical help and sent several people to the hospital. (KOVR, UC DAVIS, CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.
Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022
Akeem Bryant
Father charged with kidnapping after missing Horry County 4-month-old found safe
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Joseph Myers
‘I will kill you’: Suspect accused of holding gun to victim’s head during family gathering in Loris area
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea

Latest News

Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president's failed efforts to...
Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot