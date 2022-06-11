FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid weekend with chances for afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’ll be a great weekend to be at CCMF. A heat way builds in next week!

TODAY

We start the weekend off with with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s this morning. Highs are going to reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. Rain chances will be low in the morning, however it will increase this evening. A weak cold front will move across the area late afternoon through dinner time. We’re not expecting any severe weather but we will have a few rumbles of thunder that may cause a few delays to CCMF.

Highs in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand with a chance for an afternoon storm (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will wrap up after sunset. So if you’re heading out to CMFF to see Keith Urban tonight, the weather should be great with temperatures in the upper 70s. For the rest of the night, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland.

We'll be dry by the time Keith Urban performs (WMBF)

TOMORROW

We’re expecting drier conditions for Sunday. So it will be a perfect day to be at the pool or the beach for folks who aren’t going to CCMF. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s in the Grand Strand. Rain chances will be very low tomorrow. but I cannot rule out a stray pop-up shower.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand this weekend (WMBF)

HEAT WAVE NEXT WEEK

At least CCMF and those weekend plans won’t have to encounter what is to come for the area by next week. The confidence continues to increase in the hottest weather of the year with highs climbing into the lower 90s on the beaches by next week. Inland, areas will make a run for the triple digits, hitting 100 in a lot of spots Tuesday. Only a few storms are forecast to occasionally bring some temporary heat relief. Get ready for the first true heat wave this year.

Temperatures will reach in the triple digits next week (WMBF)

