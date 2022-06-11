Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WMBF) - The first of two celebration of life ceremonies was held Saturday for a New York teenager who died after disappearing from Myrtle Beach over a decade ago.

Family and friends gathered in Rochester, New York, to remember Brittanee Drexel, whose remains were found last month in the Harmony Township community in Georgetown County. She was originally from the nearby town of Chili, New York.

MORE COVERAGE | THE BRITTANNEE DREXEL CASE

Drexel, then 17, was visiting Myrtle Beach in April 2009 and was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

The search for her lasted just over 13 years before information on her remains was provided to authorities by Raymond Moody, who has since been charged with murder in connection to the case.

Saturday’s ceremony was open to the public. Click here to watch the service in its entirety, courtesy of NBC affiliate WHEC.

Drexel’s family has stated that another ceremony is planned to take place in the Myrtle Beach area, but no date has been scheduled.

The family has also set up a memorial fund in her honor.

