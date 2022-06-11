4-vehicle crash closes lanes on Highway 501, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wreck has closed lanes in the Carolina Forest area, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle at around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but lanes in the area are shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

