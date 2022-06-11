4-vehicle crash closes lanes on Highway 501, crews say

Submit a Tip
4-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 501, crews say
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wreck has closed lanes in the Carolina Forest area, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle at around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but lanes in the area are shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

