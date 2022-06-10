Socastee native Hunter Renfrow signs extension with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s own will be staying out west for a little while longer.

Socastee native Hunter Renfrow signed an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, per an announcement from the team.

“Words can’t express how thankful I am,” Renfrow tweeted in part shortly after the announcement. “Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation.”

Words cant express how thankful I am. Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation. Would not be where I am today without you all and cant wait for the next few years to try and go do something special! pic.twitter.com/HgpdCjvdoD — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) June 10, 2022

Details of the extension were not officially disclosed by the Raiders.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for two years and $32 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

The deal comes after Renfrow’s breakout third season for the Raiders, which included his first Pro Bowl selection. Renfrow notched career-highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdowns (9) and became the second player in franchise history to have over 100 catches in a single season.

Renfrow was a standout at Socastee High School before playing at Clemson, winning a national championship with the Tigers in 2017.

