Socastee native Hunter Renfrow signs extension with Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow catches a pass during practice at the NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s own will be staying out west for a little while longer.

Socastee native Hunter Renfrow signed an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, per an announcement from the team.

“Words can’t express how thankful I am,” Renfrow tweeted in part shortly after the announcement. “Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation.”

Details of the extension were not officially disclosed by the Raiders.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for two years and $32 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

The deal comes after Renfrow’s breakout third season for the Raiders, which included his first Pro Bowl selection. Renfrow notched career-highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdowns (9) and became the second player in franchise history to have over 100 catches in a single season.

Renfrow was a standout at Socastee High School before playing at Clemson, winning a national championship with the Tigers in 2017.

