Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills found on the ground.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is very dangerous, folks!” Sheriff Nick Weems said in the post. “Please share and educated your children to not pick up the money.”

Weems said he plans to push legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child,” Weems said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Akeem Bryant
HCPD: Missing 4-year-old found safe, search continues for father
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Police make arrest in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
Willie James Smith
1 killed in stabbing at Florence County motel, man charged