Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

Department officials said preliminary reports are two to three people have been shot.
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.

Department officials said three people have been shot and their injuries were believed to be minor, although they were still being treated.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown. Officers are clearing people store by store.

Authorities said there is no one in custody at this time and one or two suspects may have fled from the scene. Officers did so a search in nearby woods, but the shooter or shooters were not found as of 1:15 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

