Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police make arrest in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been arrested in an incident that left 10 people wounded and two others injured.

Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Charleston Police officers and detectives, and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers arrested Simmons, she said.

Simmons was a former standout quarterback and basketball player at Burke. He had originally signed to play football at The Citadel before failing to make the school’s admissions requirements.

Police responded to the area of America and South Streets on May 30 on a noise complaint.

As the first officer arrived on the scene, gunshots rang out. Nine people - three women aged 22, 21, and 33, five men aged 35, 27, 27, 35, and 28, and a 17-year-old girl were injured by gunfire.

Glass shrapnel injured the officer, who was in his cruiser, as the car was pelted with bullets.

Additional Charleston Police officers and officers from other agencies responded.

Two Charleston County deputies were injured by assault as they assisted.

Eight shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital. One remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

“Frankly, it’s a miracle that no one was killed in this shooting. We cannot and will not tolerate these kinds of events anywhere in our city, and I commend our officers on the intensive, ongoing investigation that produced this arrest,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.

Investigators have been diligently pursuing all leads stemming from the incident, and they continue to do so, Wolfsen said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign