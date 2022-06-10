Submit a Tip
Passenger killed in Florence crash, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Florence area earlier this week.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the wreck happened at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Irby Street and Palmetto Street.

von Lutcken identified the person killed as 57-year-old Debra Ann Robinson, of Florence. He added that she was a passenger in an involved vehicle and died after being taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

The Florence Police Department is investigating the crash. WMBF News has reached out for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

