Officials offer tips on staying healthy and safe during CCMF

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The sold-out Carolina Country Music Fest kicked off Thursday under hot and humid skies. With tens of thousands of people flocking to Myrtle Beach - officials have some tips on how concertgoers can stay safe over the weekend.

“The big thing while we’re at CCMF today is we want everyone to have a great time, but we also want you to stay hydrated,” said Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “It’s going to be very hot and humid this weekend, very easy to get dehydrated especially if you’re drinking other things besides water.”

CCMF GUIDE | What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more

Evans added another way to avoid exhaustion or getting too hot is by wearing a hat or loose-fitting clothing.

Temperatures reached the 90′s as gates opened Thursday with crowds making their way through 9th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North.

Some CCMF attendees that spoke with WMBF News said they’re doing their best to heed that advice, especially when it comes to being hydrated.

In addition to those tips, medical professionals also say it’s important to know the warning signs of a serious condition at festivals like CCMF. Evans noted that one key sign of heat stroke or exhaustion is when one actually stops sweating.

“Heat stroke and heat exhaustion really when you start feeling dizzy, maybe you’ve been sweating all day and now you’ve stopped sweating, that’s usually a sign that you’ve run out of water in your body, you’re getting low,” he said.

EMTs and Paramedics have set up a tent inside the venue and will also be mobile throughout the event to provide care to anyone in need. They can be identified by their red shirts.

If you or someone near you are experiencing any distress at the festival, you are encouraged to reach out to them, security, or any of the police officers at the location.

