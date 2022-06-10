Submit a Tip
NTSB releases report detailing deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in about two weeks.(Source: WMBF News)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal officials have released new details regarding a North Myrtle Beach plane crash that left a pilot dead on Memorial Day weekend.

The National Transporation Safety Board’s preliminary report states the crash happened May 28 at around 2:15 p.m. at the Grand Strand Airport. It involved a Piper PA-12, a single-engine aircraft commonly known as a “banner plane.”

In its report, the NTSB said witnesses recalled the plane approaching to pick up a banner before pitching up as it “maintained a steep angle of attack until the airplane stalled.”

The left wing then dropped down, and the plane made a near-vertical descent and made impact. Investigators said the crash site was located around 125 feet from the runway and around 300 feet from the banner pick up zone.

The NTSB report also described the damage after the crash, noting the wings had “accordion-style crushing.”

It also stated the propeller separated at the engine shaft and was buried two feet into the ground. One propeller blade had a paint abrasion as well as being bent and twisted in an “S” shape.

The pilot killed in the crash was later identified as 56-year-old David Flading, who had lived in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 20 years after moving from Pennsylvania.

The NTSB’s investigation also noted that Flading had logged more than 15,000 hours flying these types of banner planes, according to his employer.

You can read the NTSB’s full preliminary report below:

