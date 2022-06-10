Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea

Lawrence Tafoya
Lawrence Tafoya(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man will spend nearly a decade in prison after authorities said child pornography was found on his phone.

Lawrence Tafoya, 65, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was previously convicted of a sex offense in Georgia and served several years in prison before he was released on parole, which was transferred to South Carolina.

His parole agent in Georgetown County was the one who discovered the images on his phone, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Officials said the phone was analyzed and it was determined that it contained pornographic images, some of which were sexually explicit pictures of young children.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Tafoya to seven years in prison.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and wear a GPS monitor after he is released from prison.

Tafoya was also designated as a sexually violent predator in South Carolina.

In 1998, the South Carolina Legislature passed the Sexually Violent Predator Act. It allows the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to pursue a civil commitment of Tafoya once he completes his prison sentence.

“The SVP Act addresses legitimate public safety concerns while providing treatment for adult sexual offenders whom, due to mental abnormality or personality disorder, are predisposed to likely engage in sexually violent behavior,” according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
Carolina Country Music Fest
CCMF GUIDE: What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry...
VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
Willie James Smith
1 killed in stabbing at Florence County motel, man charged
Wayne Anthony Reiser
SC man charged with threatening mass shooting in Florence County
Johnnie Marshall Jr.
Third suspect connected to Marlboro County murder arrested in Connecticut, investigators say