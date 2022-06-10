Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of St. Louis on June 7, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting left one man dead in St. Louis City.

Terrance King, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the shooting outside the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest during the incident.

He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him and later died from his injuries.

A probable cause statement says King and Henderson, who both worked at the McDonald’s, got into an argument inside the store.

A manager then escorted King outside and another argument erupted, which is when police say King shot Henderson and killed him.

The statement says there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
Carolina Country Music Fest
CCMF GUIDE: What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

FILE - Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during...
West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine
Officials offer tips on staying healthy and safe during CCMF
Officials offer tips on staying healthy and safe during CCMF
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
VIDEO: Officials offer tips on staying healthy and safe during CCMF
VIDEO: Officials offer tips on staying healthy and safe during CCMF