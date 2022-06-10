Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record(Tyler Hailey)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 18-year-old Charles Noonan from Sumter, SOuth Carolina, has caught a 11.34 pounds pompano dolphinfish that has surpassed the previous the North Carolina State Record and is currently still pending for the IGFA World Record.

Noonan chartered a fishing trip on Friday, June 10, with Salt Fever Guide Service aboard the Glory Daze, a Freeman boat that is based out of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Captain Tyler Hailey and First Mate Bailey Auten were the crew members aboard the Glory Daze when the pompano dolphinfish was caught and later identified by marine biologist, McLean Seward, who works for the state of North Carolina Marine fisheries.

The fish was weighed in at Intracoastal Angler on their certified state record scale in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County

Latest News

VIDEO: Day 2 of CCMF includes Diamonds and Denim
VIDEO: Day 2 of CCMF includes Diamonds and Denim
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn...
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
VIDEO: Navy servicemember, nurse get married at Carolina Country Music Fest
VIDEO: Navy servicemember, nurse get married at Carolina Country Music Fest
VIDEO: Socastee native Hunter Renfrow signs extension with Raiders
VIDEO: Suspect accused of holding gun to victim’s head during family gathering in Loris area
VIDEO: Suspect accused of holding gun to victim’s head during family gathering in Loris area