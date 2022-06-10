Submit a Tip
‘I will kill you’: Suspect accused of holding gun to victim’s head during family gathering in Loris area

Joseph Myers
Joseph Myers(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces several charges after he was accused of holding a gun to a person’s head during a family gathering in the Loris area.

Police were called back in April to a home on Freemont Road.

The victim told officers that he was seated with his back to the door when the suspect, identified as Joseph Myers, put a gun to the back of his head and said, “I will kill you,” and “I told you I was going to get you,” according to the incident report.

According to the police report, the incident was a result of a previous fight between the victim and the suspect regarding a family disagreement.

The victim told officers that Myers has “very violent tendencies” and that he feared the suspect would kill him now that police were involved in the case.

Police took Myers into custody on Thursday.

He faces multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He was released from jail on Friday afternoon after posting a $26,000 bond.

