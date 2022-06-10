Gearing up for CCMF weekend at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially underway in Myrtle Beach. We love any good excuse to boot scoot boogie into the weekend!

It only made sense to join you from The Bowery in Myrtle Beach. It’s been around since the 1940′s and today still remains a tried a true honky tonk with a rich history. It’s where the band Alabama got their start and during, before, and after CCMF shows, it’s the place to be.

Come along with us as we catch up with CCMF performer Kevin Nichols, talk CCMF fashion with Coastal Grand Mall, boot tips with Wild West Boot Store, get the rundown from CCMF founder Bob Durkin, safety information with the City of Myrtle Beach, and even learn about the history of the Bowery.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.