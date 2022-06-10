FIRST ALERT: A few scattered storms this weekend, heat wave arrives next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One day of CCMF is down and we have three more days to go! If you’re headed to the festival again today, we have a great forecast on tap for you. Not headed to CCMF? No worries! It’s still a great day for the beach or pool!

TODAY

Highs will be warm today. After all, it is the middle of June with plenty of heat and humidity building back in. It could be worse though. Highs today will reach the mid 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on the beach with the inland areas reaching the 90 degree mark. (WMBF)

Partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game today with just an isolated shower chance at 20% for the beaches. I don’t see this being a widespread issue and most of us should remain dry for Friday afternoon and evening plans. If you’re headed out to CCMF, the forecast looks great for Riley Green and Luke Bryan.

An isolated shower is possible but most of us will remain dry today. A great forecast but hot one for CCMF. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Our forecast turns active at times for the start of the weekend with scattered showers and storms moving back into the area. An approaching cold front will move into the area, keeping both the humidity and storm chances around for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s on the beach and the lower 90s inland. It’s a 40% chance of showers and storms and that poncho may be needed for those headed to CCMF.

The best rain chances come Saturday but now we've added just an isolated shower chance to Sunday. (WMBF)

New this morning, models continue to hint at the idea of the cold front stalling out over the area Saturday night and into Sunday, leaving just enough room for a few more showers on Sunday. As much as we don’t want to, we had to add rain chances back to the forecast on Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hopefully this isn’t a trend that continues with the new data. If so, we may have to bump those storm chances up for Sunday even more. Regardless, highs will stick in the mid 80s on the Grand Strand with the lower 90s inland. Not much relief with a stalled out front.

HEAT WAVE NEXT WEEK

At least CCMF and those weekend plans won’t have to encounter what is to come for the area by next week. The confidence continues to increase in the hottest weather of the year with highs climbing into the lower 90s on the beaches by next week. Inland, areas will make a run for the triple digits, hitting 100 in a lot of spots Tuesday. Only a few storms are forecast to occasionally bring some temporary heat relief. Get ready for the first true heat wave this year.

Plenty of heat and humidity coming your way for next week. (WMBF)

