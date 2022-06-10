Diamonds, denim and friendships highlight second day of CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Country music fans from far and wide continued to make their way to Myrtle Beach on Friday for the second day of the Carolina Country Music Fest.

Among them was Audrey Hughes, one of the first people in line at 4 a.m.

CCMF GUIDE | What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more

“I’m actually very much in country music,” said Hughes, who’s from Fort Worth, Texas. “You get your money’s worth by seeing so many stars at once at a festival versus individual concerts that only have two or three. So, I came once and I was sold and I’ve come every year since.”

Hughes has been coming to the festival now for five years and the group that she’s met has become like a family.

“We hang out inside and it just grew to great friendships and talking to each other and the year that we missed for COVID,” she said. “We kept in contact, so we really love coming together and just experiencing everybody and their lives that have happened since we’ve seen each other last.”

One of the friends she’s met over the year is Sue Pappas, better known as “Diamond Sue.”

She was seen putting shiny diamond stickers with her sparkly nails on everyone she met, including members of the WMBF News and Grand Strand Today teams.

“Every year they have a different theme that they do,” said Pappas. “So today is diamonds and denim.”

It’s been said that diamonds are forever, and for CCMF attendees the same applies to the memories they make during this massive event.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.