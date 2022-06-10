Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022

Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.
Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.(Source: WMBF News)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A country music artist who started chasing his dreams in Myrtle Beach, will be performing Friday at Carolina Country Music Fest.

It will be Kevin Nichols’ third CCMF appearance, and he shared his excitement about playing at the huge music festival.

“It’s unreal honestly. That’s so much fun having that much talent in a one-block radius of each other four days in a row. That’s amazing,” said Nichols.

The award-winning country music artist moved to the Grand Strand at the age of 16 as an aspiring baseball player. However, after a few injuries took him out of the game, he found music as his new passion.

“I started up a little three-piece band in North Myrtle Beach. Started playing in Pirate’s Cove two nights a week. Next thing I knew, it was a full-time job,” said Nichols.

He recorded his first single “Swerve” in Nashville and entered the song into the Carolina Artist Show Down.

“Swerve” won Country Single of the Year for the Carolina Music Awards in 2019, and the following year, Nichols won Male Artist of the Year.

Nichols shot the music video for his newest song “Town Like Mine” in Myrtle Beach, which he said features popular landmarks across the Grand Strand.

He hopes that his Friday night performance will lead him to the main stage at CCMF next year.

“Everything that we’re doing this year, we’re hoping takes us to the next level for next year,” said Nichols.

Nichols is set to perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the ZYN Stage.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Police make arrest in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Mason Bryant, Akeem Bryant
Report: Police made contact with father in missing 4-month-old search; suspect wouldn’t give location
.
VIDEO: Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022