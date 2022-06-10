Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A country music artist who started chasing his dreams in Myrtle Beach, will be performing Friday at Carolina Country Music Fest.

It will be Kevin Nichols’ third CCMF appearance, and he shared his excitement about playing at the huge music festival.

“It’s unreal honestly. That’s so much fun having that much talent in a one-block radius of each other four days in a row. That’s amazing,” said Nichols.

The award-winning country music artist moved to the Grand Strand at the age of 16 as an aspiring baseball player. However, after a few injuries took him out of the game, he found music as his new passion.

“I started up a little three-piece band in North Myrtle Beach. Started playing in Pirate’s Cove two nights a week. Next thing I knew, it was a full-time job,” said Nichols.

He recorded his first single “Swerve” in Nashville and entered the song into the Carolina Artist Show Down.

“Swerve” won Country Single of the Year for the Carolina Music Awards in 2019, and the following year, Nichols won Male Artist of the Year.

Nichols shot the music video for his newest song “Town Like Mine” in Myrtle Beach, which he said features popular landmarks across the Grand Strand.

He hopes that his Friday night performance will lead him to the main stage at CCMF next year.

“Everything that we’re doing this year, we’re hoping takes us to the next level for next year,” said Nichols.

Nichols is set to perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the ZYN Stage.

