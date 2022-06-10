Submit a Tip
Charleston County deputy fired after crash that killed mother, daughters

By Patrick Phillips and Blair Sabol
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a deputy facing three charges in a fatal crash that killed three Colleton County women has been fired from her job.

Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that killed 53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams.

Authorities have confirmed Pelletier has turned herself in and was in the process of being booked Friday afternoon.

Jail records state she was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1:45 p.m. but as of shortly before 2 p.m., no booking photo was available.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp confirmed her employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated Friday “for policy violations” in the May 8 fatal collision, which the South Carolina Highway Patrol said happened at 10:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and New Road in Charleston County.

Troopers announced the charges would be filed Tuesday after releasing a report stating Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she ran a stop sign and smashed into the car.

That same day, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there was no doubt that Pelletier ran the stop sign while on the way to assist another officer with a disabled motorist on Savannah Highway.

“She ran a stop sign and collided with, hit the vehicle that was driven by Shanice. She struck the vehicle, there’s no doubt about that,” Graziano said at a news conference held outside the Dantzler family’s home in Green Pond.

Pelletier is set to face a bond court judge at 2 p.m. Friday.

