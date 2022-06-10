Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’

Latest News

This Is Carolina: St. James High School principal retires, leaving legacy as popular school...
This Is Carolina: St. James High School principal retires, leaving legacy as popular school administrator
CCMF WEDDING: Navy servicemember, nurse to get married on CCMF stage on Friday
CCMF WEDDING: Navy servicemember, nurse to get married on CCMF stage on Friday
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told