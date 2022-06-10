Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Spears and her partner Asghari announced in a joint post on Instagram, Saturday, May 14, 2022, that they had lost their baby during pregnancy. The announcement came a little over a month after the couple revealed they were expecting a child.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children.

Spears got pregnant earlier this year, but experienced a miscarriage in March.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2014. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
Hubert Clodfelter, left, has been missing since March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, was arrested...
Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
Carolina Country Music Fest
CCMF GUIDE: What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

FILE - The chief of police for the Uvalde school district spent more than an hour in the...
Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Ohio man arrested after eluding police, crashing into vehicle carrying 6-year-old
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’