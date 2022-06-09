Submit a Tip
Third suspect connected to Marlboro County murder arrested in Connecticut, investigators say

Johnnie Marshall Jr.
Johnnie Marshall Jr.(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect connected to a murder in Marlboro County was arrested hundreds of miles away.

East Hartford police in Connecticut took Johnnie Marshall Jr. into custody on Wednesday. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice for the charge of murder.

Authorities said he is connected to the shooting death of 37-year-old Robert Covington Jr. back on Dec. 14, 2021.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Patricia Street where they found that Covington had been shot and killed.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Larry Fields and Adrian Ingram have also been arrested and charged in the case.

Marshall is currently waiting to be brought back to Marlboro County where he will be formally charged with murder and several other offenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 and ask to speak with Investigator Clay Anderson.

