Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting that hurt 1-year-old in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A murder suspect has been detained without bond for the June 5 murder of a man in Marion.

On June 8, the Marion Police Department arrested Derwin Dewayne Ellison, Jr., 22 of Marion, for the murder of Javarious Scott in the 700 Block of Bluff Rd.

A one-year-old girl was also hurt in the shooting and reportedly received treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Ellison is charged with murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms in the city, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ellison’s bond was denied at this time for murder and will be set at a later date by a Circuit Court Judge.

His bond was set at $12,000 for all other charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the apprehension.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information in regard to the incident please contact the Marion Police Department.

