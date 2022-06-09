Submit a Tip
Suspect apprehended, held without bond in February Florence County murder

Kaleb Toby McFadden
Kaleb Toby McFadden(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for a February 18 Graham Road homicide in Lake City has been apprehended and is booked into the Florence County Detention Center and held without bond.

According to the booking report, Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19 of Lake City, was booked into FCDC at 1:41 p.m. Thursday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 20-year-old Jaheim Tariq Hanna.

Investigators said McFadden was deceptive during the investigation and his alibi could not be corroborated.

He is charged with murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

VIDEO: 3 arrested, charged in connection to deadly October 2021 shooting in Darlington County