Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach crash with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital

Surfside Beach single-vehicle crash in with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital
Surfside Beach single-vehicle crash in with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic on Kings Highway in Surfside Beach are blocked after a single-vehicle accident resulting in entrapment and fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of 5401 South Kings Highway at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital, no further details were provided on their injuries. Crews also put out the fire at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Cedric Locklear,
Missing woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody

Latest News

Willie James Smith
1 killed in stabbing at Florence County motel, man charged
Wayne Anthony Reiser
SC man charged with threatening mass shooting in Florence County
In this May 27, 2021, file photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives as senators go to the chamber...
Sen. Tim Scott wants billions in unused COVID relief to be spent securing schools
Pride flag
Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’