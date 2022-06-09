Surfside Beach crash with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic on Kings Highway in Surfside Beach are blocked after a single-vehicle accident resulting in entrapment and fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of 5401 South Kings Highway at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital, no further details were provided on their injuries. Crews also put out the fire at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.