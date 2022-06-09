Submit a Tip
Summertime at Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll feel like you’re on an instant vacation when visiting Crooked Hammock in North Myrtle Beach.

Located at Barefoot Landing, they have an all new summer menu including lighter fare, new brews, and more! Plus, they’re hosting plenty of upcoming events.

Come along with us to learn all about it!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

