Sen. Tim Scott wants billions in unused COVID relief to be spent securing schools

In this May 27, 2021, file photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives as senators go to the chamber...
In this May 27, 2021, file photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Tim Scott introduced a bill on Thursday that would allow schools to use unspent COVID-19 relief money on safety measures.

According to Scott’s office, state education agencies have yet to spend $150 billion in COVID relief funds.

The Safe Schools Act would allow the money to be spent on things like locks, panic buttons, security systems, video surveillance and armed resource officers.

“As the nation continues to mourn the innocent lives taken in Uvalde, leaders have a responsibility to turn our collective grief into real action,” Sen. Scott said. “This commonsense bill takes an important step in that direction by using unspent COVID money to make schools safer — an absolute no-brainer. I encourage my colleagues to join me in supporting this bill to protect students and teachers.”

The bill was also introduced by California congressman Mike Garcia and is co-sponsored by North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

