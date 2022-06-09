Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month

Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The buildings are sky-high in New York City, and so are the rent prices.

For the fourth consecutive month, the median cost of rent hit a record high.

In May, the average rent in Manhattan was $4,000 a month, that’s about 25% higher than a year ago.

The median price for a two-bedroom is shy of $5,000 a month, with a three-bedroom running an average cost of $6,400.

Some factors are landlords pulling back on concessions and rising mortgage rates keeping possible homebuyers as renters.

Currently, the vacancy rate is under 2%, and analysts said it is on the lower end, compared to almost 12% during the height of the pandemic.

According to analysts, there isn’t much financial relief in sight. New summer leasing is expected to continue to raise rates that should peak around August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Cedric Locklear,
Missing woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members
VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry...
VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
VIDEO: Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
VIDEO: Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
VIDEO: Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
VIDEO: Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’