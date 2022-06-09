Officials say S.C. drivers will appreciate fixes funded by gas tax

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the gas tax is suspended in Georgia to help us at the pump, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will not pause the tax in his state.

That’s because South Carolina’s gas tax is being used to pay for a lot of road projects across the state.

In fact, the tax goes up another 2 cents July 1.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making good progress. It’s even ahead of schedule, says agency spokesman Pete Poore.

The agency’s made more than 6,500 miles of accomplishments in five years, with improvements to rural road safety, bridges, interstates and construction.

“The sales tax brings in $910 million each year, and $769 million of the tax next year will go to the paving projects,” Poore said.

The upcoming 2 cent increase is the final amount of a six-year incremental boost to the fuel tax, for a total of 28 cents per gallon.

Now the agency is expanding its initial goals, from 713 to 1,250 miles of rural road safety, repairs on up to 500 bridges and at least a total of 140 miles of improved interstate.

Agency officials say they know gas prices are going up, but they say the bulk of that goes to oil companies and federal taxes.

They say the state tax is worth it.

“The money you’re paying in the state gas tax is going to all the projects in our 10-year plan,” Poore said.

Ten years to make up for over 30 of neglect to South Carolina’s roads.

The next two years, the agency is working to award contracts on more than 1,100 miles of road.

“The money you’re paying in the state gas tax is going to all the projects in our 10-year plan,” Poore said.

So this summer if you haven’t already seen cones and barrels all around the state, you will.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.