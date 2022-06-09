North Myrtle Beach businesses, residents preparing for plastic bag ban

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businessowners, residents and even tourists are getting ready for the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags in North Myrtle Beach.

“I think it’s a little too much,” said Kewan Johnson, of Sunday Best Jamaican Cuisine. “I get why, but for places like this we rely heavily on bags.”

The ordinance defines a single-use plastic bag as “a bag provided by a company or individual to a customer, typically at the point of sale, for the purpose of transporting purchases, which is made predominantly of plastic derived from petroleum or a biologically-based source.”

With the implementation, North Myrtle Beach becomes the 15th community in South Carolina to require businesses to eliminate the use of plastic bags to help reduce pollution. It will also be the first in the Grand Strand to have such a ban.

While it doesn’t go into effect until July 1, Johnson said his restaurant has been preparing for the ban for a while.

“We’ve been serving through the Styrofoam containers since we opened, so we’ve been prepared for a while,” said Johnson.

Brayden Brown, an employee at Southern Smoothies, thinks the ban is long overdue.

“I think that’s a great idea to keep trash off the beach and help out the environment,” he said.

City council first voted on this ordinance a few years ago but postponed it due in part to the pandemic. Officials know this will be an adjustment for everyone.

“Fines are going to be very unlikely,” said city spokesman Donald Graham. “This is a new thing for the entire area. The City of North Myrtle Beach is the only municipality in the Grand Strand that has an ordinance like this. Because it’s new and because fewer people are familiar with this type of ordinance, the goal for our public safety department, for city leaders and for Destination North Myrtle Beach is to educate people.”

As for residents and those visiting the area, most think it’s a good move for the city.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Patrick Boulter, of Little River. “I was a commercial diver, swam here in all the marinas and swam offshore for 20 years. The bottom line is when we go offshore, we know an aluminum can will dissolve out there. Plastic never goes away.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.