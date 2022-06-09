Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

National average price of gas spikes to $5 a gallon

Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s...
Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average price of gas surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

This comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, driven by the rise in seasonal demand amid supply constraints.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Cedric Locklear,
Missing woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Emmanuel Godbolt is accused of robbing the TD Bank on North Main Street on Tuesday.
Marion bank robbery suspect arrested in Florence, police say

Latest News

Left to right: Shai'Keem Freeman-Peterson, Tyquan McPhail, Daquana Benjamin
3 arrested, charged in connection to deadly October 2021 shooting in Darlington County
WATCH: Disneyland employee ‘ruins’ proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns
Officials said the mother moose charged at a man and seriously injured him. (KUSA, ARI...
Moose attacks hikers, dog in Colorado