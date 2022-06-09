Marion County deputies search for assault suspect accused of failing to appear for court

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for an assault suspect who they said did not appear for court.

Nicholas Ammons is accused of not showing up to court for a second-degree assault and battery charge from December 2021.

The sheriff’s office said that he suffers from a mental illness and should not be approached.

They believe he is in the Temperance Hill area of Marion County. He was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking in the 6000 block of Deerpatch Road. Authorities said he may also be wearing camouflage and have a backpack.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and do not make contact with him.

