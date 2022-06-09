Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council made a controversial vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, but you may not have even known it.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee made a motion to reconsider R51-2022, but never gave a description of what exactly the resolution is. Councilmembers voted in favor of reconsidering and added it to the agenda.

But what is R51-2022?

To find the resolution, one has to go back to the May 17 agenda. The resolution, which was under the consent agenda during the May 17 meeting, designates the month of June as Pride Month in Horry County.

The resolution provided in the Horry County Council packet that shows R51-2022 designates June as Pride Month in Horry County. (Source: Horry County government)

“The month of June historically has been designated as Pride Month, which celebrates everyone’s right to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” the resolution states. “Horry County Council thereby designates June as Pride Month and encourages citizens to recognize, celebrate and accept the ongoing efforts and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community by building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”

About 30 minutes into Tuesday night’s meeting, the motion to reconsider the resolution was put up for a vote and no one voted in favor to keep the resolution while others voted to rescind it. It’s not clear exactly how many or who voted to rescind it. No other discussion was made by councilmembers on the decision to rescind the resolution.

Grand Strand PRIDE posted about the county council’s decision to rescind the resolution.

“Grand Strand PRIDE is disheartened by the action of the Horry County Council at their meeting last night quietly rescinding their resolution designating the month of June as PRIDE month in Horry County,” the Facebook post states. “This news dampens our spirits but we resolve to make progress by continuing our advocacy work to make all of Horry County inclusive, diverse and equal for all.”

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County to see if it would like to provide a statement on the council’s decision. We are waiting to hear back.

