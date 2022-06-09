Submit a Tip
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing mother of 6 in Robeson County road rage shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The case against a man accused of shooting and killing a mother of six is moving forward.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Dejywan Floyd with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The case will now be heard in Superior Court.

Due to the indictment, Floyd will not have a bond hearing or probable cause hearing which was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Floyd is charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Investigators said Eberly and her husband, Ryan, were traveling to the Hilton Head area on March 25, 2021, to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The trip would have been their first without Ryan’s three kids and Julie’s three kids.

Ryan and Julie Eberly
Ryan and Julie Eberly((Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office))

Their vehicle came close to Floyd’s during a merge onto Interstate 95. That’s when Floyd then allegedly pulled up next to the passenger side, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots.

Julie was taken to the hospital where she later died.

It’s not clear at this point when Floyd’s next hearing will be.

