FIRST ALERT: A few storms today, heat builds next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few more scattered showers and storms will continue today, keeping our rain chances at 30% today for any outdoor plans including the first day of CCMF.

TODAY

It’s hot & humid today. If you don’t see the rain, everyone will experience the heat and humidity to end the work week. Highs today will soar into the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland.

A few showers and storms will develop today with a 30% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Another round of showers and storms will form this afternoon and evening, providing for a 30% chance of storms for mainly the late afternoon and early evening hours. If you’re headed out to CCMF, the First Alert Weather App will be a great tool for you! While not everyone sees the rain, any storm that does form will bring the potential of some lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances should quickly drop to 20% as we head toward 8 PM, just in time for the headliners tonight.

Showers will slowly fall to 20% just in time for the headliners tonight. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

We’re dry for the last day of the work week but it doesn’t last long. Scattered showers and storms return just in time for Saturday.

An active weather pattern returns this weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances most likely on Saturday afternoon and evening as a storm system moves into the region. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with more gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s inland and the middle and upper 80s at the beach.

We're dry Friday and Sunday but have to keep an eye out for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

By Sunday, the risk of pop up showers and storms will come to an end. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to near 90.

HEAT WAVE NEXT WEEK

While the specific details of when the hottest weather will happen and just how hot the temperatures will get, there are growing signals in the forecast models for a summer heat wave to develop next week across the Carolinas. Right now, afternoon temperatures in the early to middle part of next week are likely to climb to around 100 across the Pee Dee and into the 90s along the Grand Strand. Only a few storms are forecast to occasionally bring some temporary heat relief. Get ready for the first true heat wave this year.

A summer heat wave is likely to develop next week. (WMBF)

