Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was left in a trash compactor in Horry County on Thursday.

The Horry County Police Department said the small dog was found at around 3:15 p.m. at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Jones Road near Socastee.

Police say the dog is currently under the care of officers, but they’re looking to identify a person of interest who was in the area at the time.

She’s described as a white woman between 5′6″ and 5′7″ and around 240 pounds wearing jean shorts and a light shirt with her hair pulled back.

The HCPD also said she was also seen driving a black, full-size truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520 or 843-915-8477.

