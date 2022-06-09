Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was left in a trash compactor in Horry County on Thursday.

The Horry County Police Department said the small dog was found at around 3:15 p.m. at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Jones Road near Socastee.

Police say the dog is currently under the care of officers, but they’re looking to identify a person of interest who was in the area at the time.

She’s described as a white woman between 5′6″ and 5′7″ and around 240 pounds wearing jean shorts and a light shirt with her hair pulled back.

The HCPD also said she was also seen driving a black, full-size truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520 or 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Cedric Locklear,
Missing woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody

Latest News

VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry...
VIDEO: Judge issues directed verdict for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County
VIDEO: Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
VIDEO: Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’
VIDEO: Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
VIDEO: Dog found in Horry County trash compactor, police searching for person of interest
Surfside Beach single-vehicle crash in with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital
Surfside Beach crash with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital