CCU alum Dustin Johnson among golfers no longer eligible for PGA Tour events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University alum Dustin Johnson is no longer eligible to play in PGA Tour events.

The announcement comes a day after Johnson, a former top-ranked player in the world, resigned his tour membership to play in the LIV Golf Invitational - a new series run by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

A total of 17 golfers have been suspended or ruled ineligible by the tour, including other major players such as Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said players competing in this week’s LIV Golf Invitational are ineligible to play in PGA-sanctioned events going forward.

“Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our tournament regulations,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our regulations.”

As of Thursday, golfers who play in the LIV event are still eligible for next week’s U.S. Open, which is run by the United States Golf Association.

Johnson said earlier this week that he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, adding he chose what was best for him and his family. The LIV league is reportedly paying him around $150 million to join.

The first LIV event kicked off Thursday near London, offering $25 million in prize money.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.