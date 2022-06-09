CCMF WEDDING: Navy servicemember, nurse to get married on CCMF stage on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country music won’t be the only thing heard from the Carolina Country Music Fest stage on Friday – there will also be wedding bells.

Mark Searcey and Benjie Vitasolo from Wesley Chapel, Florida will be saying their “I dos” on the CCMF Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. They will be officiated by Eric Hunt.

Searcey, who is a U.S. Navy servicemember, and Vitasolo, a travel nurse, first met in 2020 at the height of the pandemic during a frontline workers appreciation event at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

According to Hunt, the two are the ultimate country music fans who love Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban.

This will be their first time attending CCMF and also visiting Myrtle Beach.

Congratulations Mark and Benjie!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.