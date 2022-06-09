Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

3 arrested, charged in connection to deadly October 2021 shooting in Darlington County

Left to right: Shai'Keem Freeman-Peterson, Tyquan McPhail, Daquana Benjamin
Left to right: Shai'Keem Freeman-Peterson, Tyquan McPhail, Daquana Benjamin(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people connected to a deadly shooting back in October 2021.

Deputies were called on Oct. 15 to Dott Circle about a shooting where they said one person was killed and a second person was hurt.

The coroner’s office said 26-year-old Dimitri McDaniel died at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner: 26-year-old man killed after Friday shooting in Darlington County

On Wednesday, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Shai’keem Freeman-Peterson, Tyquan McPhail and Daquana Benjamin in the case.

Warrants show the defendants went to the home on Dott Circle and broke in during the early morning hours.

“Upon the arrival at the location the defendant did shoot the victim with a 9mm handgun in the upper body fatally wounding the victim, before entering into the dwelling to continue shooting other victims,” according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrants also reveal that robbery was the motive behind the break-in and shooting.

The warrants state that the defendants “did willfully, unlawfully, and malice aforethought enter into the dwelling of the victim(s), by seizing and confining them to the residence while armed with firearms restricting their freedom of movement with the planned intent to rob and kill them.”

Freeman-Peterson and McPhail face several charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. A judge denied bond for both men.

Benjamin is charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony.

Warrants allege that she helped the two other suspects elude law enforcement.

Bond information for Benjamin has not been posted yet on the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
Cedric Locklear,
Missing woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody
Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
Emmanuel Godbolt is accused of robbing the TD Bank on North Main Street on Tuesday.
Marion bank robbery suspect arrested in Florence, police say

Latest News

Derwin Dewayne Ellison, Jr
Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting that hurt 1-year-old in Marion
Nicholas Ammons
Marion County deputies search for assault suspect accused of failing to appear for court
Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9 death
VIDEO: Dillon County family in shock after fatal teen shooting