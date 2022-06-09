3 arrested, charged in connection to deadly October 2021 shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people connected to a deadly shooting back in October 2021.

Deputies were called on Oct. 15 to Dott Circle about a shooting where they said one person was killed and a second person was hurt.

The coroner’s office said 26-year-old Dimitri McDaniel died at the scene.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Shai’keem Freeman-Peterson, Tyquan McPhail and Daquana Benjamin in the case.

Warrants show the defendants went to the home on Dott Circle and broke in during the early morning hours.

“Upon the arrival at the location the defendant did shoot the victim with a 9mm handgun in the upper body fatally wounding the victim, before entering into the dwelling to continue shooting other victims,” according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrants also reveal that robbery was the motive behind the break-in and shooting.

The warrants state that the defendants “did willfully, unlawfully, and malice aforethought enter into the dwelling of the victim(s), by seizing and confining them to the residence while armed with firearms restricting their freedom of movement with the planned intent to rob and kill them.”

Freeman-Peterson and McPhail face several charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. A judge denied bond for both men.

Benjamin is charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony.

Warrants allege that she helped the two other suspects elude law enforcement.

Bond information for Benjamin has not been posted yet on the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center website.

