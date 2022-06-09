1 killed in stabbing at Florence County motel, man charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being stabbed at a Florence County motel on Thursday, according to officials.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn where they discovered the victim.

Officials said 53-year-old Willie James Smith, of Florence, is accused of stabbing the victim while they were staying in the same room.

Smith is now charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

He awaits a bond hearing with a circuit court judge.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.