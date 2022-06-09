Submit a Tip
1 injured, median barrier damaged in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 22

1 injured, median barrier damaged in single-vehicle on Hwy 22(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and eastbound lanes are closed after a single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 22 near mile marker 25.

Horry County Fire Rescue says guide wires and median barriers were damaged in the wreck and SCDOT has been notified.

HCFR was dispatched to the area of Hwy 22 between Hwy 905 and Hwy 90 at 12:34 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the are to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

