1 hurt, 2 displaced in Galivants Ferry fire

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 3000 block of Pipkin Drive at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of the blaze.

The fire is under control as of 7:45 p.m., according to officials.

HCFR added that one person was taken to the hospital, while two displaced people will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross as a result of the fire.

