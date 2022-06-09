1 hurt, 2 displaced in Galivants Ferry fire
Jun. 9, 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 3000 block of Pipkin Drive at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of the blaze.
The fire is under control as of 7:45 p.m., according to officials.
HCFR added that one person was taken to the hospital, while two displaced people will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross as a result of the fire.
