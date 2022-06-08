Woman’s body found in Robeson County death investigation, suspect in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a death in Robeson County Tuesday night.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Criminal Investigation Detectives, and Crime Scene Detectives, the Robeson County Medical Examiner and Evans Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department members are on the scene.

According to the sheriff, an investigation into a female who had not been seen in several days has led to the recovery of a body and a suspect being charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, deputies were informed that a female who had yet to be reported missing may have been murdered.

During the course of the investigation, a body was found behind a residence located at 2182 Cabinet Shop Rd., Rowland, NC.

Cedric Locklear, 36, of Rowland has been charged with first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying and burning of personal property.

“Immediate family members have been updated on the status of the investigation but out of respect for the family, we are withholding the name of the deceased until we receive 100% confirmation as to whom the victim is,” Wilkins said.

Locklear is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for the purposes of identification and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, N.C. Trooper’s Association K9 Division and Evans Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the investigation. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

