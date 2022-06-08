Submit a Tip
South Carolina non-profit group hosts World Ocean Day cleanup along Grand Strand coast

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Wednesday is World Ocean Day, and on South Carolina group used it as a day to clean Myrtle Beach’s coastline while expressing why it’s so important to keep our oceans clean.

The event kicked off with remarks from Glob Eco Adventures group members and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

The South Carolina-based group then walked the Grand Strand’s boardwalks and beaches picking up trash and debris.

After cleaning the coastlines, the group then headed down to Folly Beach for their second cleanup event.

The United Nations began World Ocean Day to bring awareness to how humans impact the ocean, and on Wednesday, GEA hosted the only U.N. registered World Ocean Day events in the Carolinas this year.

The day’s events are a personal mission for the director of GEA’s World Ocean Day Initiatives, Cheyenne Cunningham, who said she spent her entire early career studying ways to protect our coasts and oceans.

“If people can develop a connection with something, they’re more motivated to protect it, right? So, If I can engage with local communities to facilitate that connection with themselves and the ocean, then I know they’re more likely to walk away with a better sense of conservation and purpose,” said Cunningham.

GEA also led coastal cleanup efforts in Maui, Hawaii and the Galapagos Islands to celebrate World Ocean Day.

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
