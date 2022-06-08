Submit a Tip
SCDOT to participate in statewide hurricane drill Thursday

Hurricane evacuation
Hurricane evacuation(Flickr — nathalienation)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans to participate in the statewide hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill on Thursday, June 9.

SCDOT says crews will be rehearsing the placement of traffic control devices from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along portions of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston, US 21 and US378 in Beaufort County, and US501 in Horry County.

During the exercise, we’re told maintenance crews travel to pre-designated locations along these routes to deploy barrels and cones. Employees deploy the barrels on roadsides and shoulders for the drill so as not to interrupt traffic, but during an actual hurricane lane reversal, these barrels and cones would be used to safely manage evacuation traffic. During an actual evacuation, barrels would be deployed on the travel lanes, intersections, and exits. Other SCDOT staff members will monitor the flow of traffic from the Traffic Management Centers and deploy traffic control devices such as message boards along the routes that would be reversed.

Motorists are advised to use caution as crews will be stationed along roadsides.

“With the ever-increasing popularity of South Carolina’s beautiful coastal region, the number of residents and visitors continues to grow,” Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said in a news release. “This makes it critical that we rehearse implementing lane reversals should they be needed during hurricane evacuations. Please watch for our employees and our partners as we conduct this drill.”

SCDOT encourages motorists to identify their evacuation routes well ahead of an actual evacuation and can do so by accessing SCDOT’s 511 traveler information site here and clicking on “Evacuation Resources”.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

